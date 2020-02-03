NBC Orders Pilot Based on Dan Brown’s book, The Lost Symbol

We have young Dumbledore, so why not Robert Langton? NBC agrees. The cable adapts the mysteries of Dan Brown’s best seller for the small screen. Years ago, they were mostly box-office scraps with code Da Vinci, Angels & Demons and Inferno. Nor could the lukewarm reviews prevent Ron Howard-Tom Hanks’ collaborations from making a few fives.

Based on how many books he sells, Langdon is a favorite character, so there is obviously publicity for the show. Airport readers love the guy who we hope will get better on television than he did in the movie.

Langdon goes to television

NBC has commissioned a pilot, based specifically on Langdon’s story, “The Lost Symbol.” Brown is an executive producer with Howard and mega producer Brian Grazer, who is also the great writer behind “A Curious Mind”: The Art of Human Connection. ”

The New Adventures of Robert Langton

Young Langdon is in the case of The Lost Symbol. In the films, Langdon was older, wiser and didn’t have much room for character development. It doesn’t evolve exactly during Ron Howard’s three films. As a young man on NBC’s The Lost Symbol, Harvard’s symbolic must solve deadly puzzles, rescue his mentor, and end a worldwide conspiracy. You know, all in one day’s work for a Harvard notary.

The team behind Langdon

One twin, Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie (MTV’s Scream), are behind Langdon. Last June, Dexter’s Daniel Cerone was originally attached to write the script, but is no longer linked to the NBC thriller.

At worst, Langdon will be dryer in storytelling and puzzles like Ron Howard’s pictures, but at best NBC can do something creative and exciting as their beloved but canceled series, Hannibal. Robert Langton’s world is not as entertaining as Hannibal Lecter’s, but with the mysteries and world scene, perhaps NBC can make a real atmosphere and anxious piece of television.

More about these Robert Langdon movies …

Ron Howard’s films must be one of the strangest trilogies of the 21st century, always taking a step forward and a step back. Each sequel will repair a past problem and then introduce new problems. Dan Brown’s stories were a Howard nut and Grazer could never break. Most puzzling of all, Tom Hanks was not particularly charismatic in the role.

Although Tom Hanks can’t bring the charm and magic trait to the character, where does the next guy leave Langdon to play? As fascinating and weird as these Dan Brown stories are, they play so dry when adjusted to the screen. Howard is a sure director, but he never got the formula for these films properly. Maybe NBC will.

The Summary of Lost Symbols

Situated inside Washington DC’s hidden chambers, tunnels and temples, the lost symbol accelerates through a spectacular landscape to an unthinkable finale. As the story unfolds, Harvard’s symbolic Robert Langton is unexpectedly summoned to deliver an evening lecture at the US Capitol Building. Within minutes of his arrival, however, the night takes a strange turn. A disturbing artifact — art coded with five symbols — was discovered in Capitope’s building.

Langdon recognizes the object as an ancient invitation … one intended to bring his recipient into a long lost world of inner wisdom. When Langdon’s beloved mentor, Peter Solomon, a prominent Mason and philanthropist, is abducted wildly, Langdon realizes his only hope is that Peter will accept this mystical invitation and follow him there.