[nbc-will-broadcast-from-nashville-sunday-to-open-‘hockey-7-days-across-america’]

For 10 several hours Sunday, a lot of the hockey world’s eyes will be on Nashville, a town that loves celebrations.

Predators president and CEO Sean Henry wouldn’t have it any other way.

Starting at 11 a.m., NBC and NBC Sports Network will broadcast 600 minutes of coverage that will originate at Bridgestone Arena to kick off “Hockey 7 days Across America.”

A part of the pregame show will showcase the advancement and diversity of hockey in Nashville. Oh, and there will be some hockey, much too, when the Predators encounter Central Division rival St. Louis at 5 p.m. in the second game of a dwelling-and-home, again-to-again.

“We want to host every solitary point the league does — from opening the season in Europe (next season) to All-Star games, outdoor online games (and) the Stanley Cup a lot more than anything at all,” Henry explained.

In addition, to rejoice Black Background month, the Predators will participate in host to Willie O’Ree, the initial black participant in the record of the NHL. In concurrence with his stop by, the NHL Black History Hockey Tour, a cell museum highlighting black accomplishment in hockey, will be on display screen outside the house the Schermerhorn Symphony Middle commencing at 11 a.m.

Henry reported the concept of turning a ordinary Sunday afternoon activity against a rival and defending Stanley Cup winner into a celebration beyond just the recreation was an effortless just one to grasp.

“We get to celebrate all the components of hockey in our communities, from our faculty hockey to SEC hockey to youth hockey to sled hockey to our girls plans to our veterans associations.”

1 of the characteristics NBC will air through the day will concentrate on 3 U.S. Marines — Ben Maenza, Joseph Woodke and John Curtin — who reside in Nashville and participate in for the Nashville Sled Preds.

The three met even though recovering from injuries they endured in the line of responsibility in Afghanistan and inevitably moved to Nashville.

The network’s established outside the arena will be flanked by an outside ice rink that will be open up through Feb. 23.

Though the sum of rain this month has set somewhat of a damper on use of the rink, it will be on comprehensive display Sunday and will aspect open up skates, exhibitions of sled hockey, the Predators’ youth hockey plans and Scott Hamilton’s skating academy.

“A neat point to be equipped to do this in the center of Hockey is for Absolutely everyone Thirty day period,” Henry reported.

Achieve Paul Skrbina at [email protected] and comply with him on Twitter @PaulSkrbina.