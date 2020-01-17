NBC’s streaming service Peacock announces new shows

Peacock is not confused. Similar to HBO, Disney, and CBS, NBC is working on their own streaming service, Peacock. It will have the Universal Film Library, the NBC Office of the Office and other comedies, even the exclusive coverage of the 2020 Olympics.

All classic shows and movies will be available, unless there is a rights issue, of course. A few months ago, NBC announced some great projects for Peacock, including a new Battlestar Galactica by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) and an adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s “A Brave New World”.

As for the streaming war, Peacock has a good chance of surviving.

To add more fuel to their fire, Peacock has announced even more high profile projects to wait on their platform. They are now working with Brandy Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project) and Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black) on brand new shows, for starters. The most exciting entry to their impressive lineup, though?

A MacGruber television show that will bring back Will Forte and the creative team behind classic comic worship. For anyone who is anxious for a sequel to the film, a TV show is a good compromise. In fact, we’ll have even more adventures in MacGruber’s life with the Peacock comedy, so it’s a win for MacGruber fans everywhere.

Here are all the new shows Peacock has announced:

The Adventure Zone

Based on McElroy’s wildly popular Dungeons & Dragons podcast and # 1 NY Times Bestselling graphic novel series – The Adventure Zone is a fun and heart-packed fantasy animated comedy series featuring an unlikely, poorly equipped trio of Dunes Master as they reluctantly embark on a quest to save their world.

Executive Producers: Clint McElroy, Jesse Mackler, Travis McElroy, Griffin McElroy

Author / Executive Producer: Adam Higgs

Clean slate

The former car wash owner, Henry, is thrilled that his estranged son returns to Alabama after 17 years. However, Henry has a lot of soul to look for when the kid he thought was a son returns as the determined, proud, trans woman, Desiree.

Author / Executive Producer : Dan Ewen

: Dan Ewen Author / Executive Producer / Star : Laverne Cox

: Laverne Cox Author / Producer / Star : George Wallace

: George Wallace Executive Producers : Norman Lear, Brent Miller

: Norman Lear, Brent Miller Producer : Paul Hilepo

: Paul Hilepo Studio: Sony

Stand by

Ellie, a highly independent but always unique music director, always wanted a family, but never found a man worthy of a “father” role. That is until her 39th birthday, when she decides to ask Gay for her best friend and co-worker, Jonathan, if she is a sperm donor. When Jonathan is surprised by saying “yes”, he begins a chain of events that transform Ellie and Jonathan’s personal and professional life upside down as they try to turn their “chosen family” into a biological family.

Author / Executive Producer : Chris Schleicher

: Chris Schleicher Executive Producers : Midi Kelling, Howard Klein

: Midi Kelling, Howard Klein Studio: Warner Bros.

Section 1

The first division is an age-old comedy about a disillusioned women’s soccer team taking on a new female coach – a former professional soccer player who has fallen out of favor – and has to decide whether or not to take the risk of trying to be great.

Author / Director / Executive Producer : Maggie Carres

: Maggie Carres Author / Executive Producer : Julia Brownell

: Julia Brownell Executive Producers : Amy Poehler (Paper Kite), Abby Wambach & Glennon Doyle, Kim Lessing (Paper Kite), Dave Becky & Tom Lassally (3Arts Entertainment)

: Amy Poehler (Paper Kite), Abby Wambach & Glennon Doyle, Kim Lessing (Paper Kite), Dave Becky & Tom Lassally (3Arts Entertainment) Studio: Universal TV

Twitter hits

Through exclusive access and exhaustive research, New York Times special correspondent Nick Bilton and Vanity Fair compile hundreds of sources, documents, and internal emails to reveal the true stories of badly behaved companies and the technology is corrupt.

The first installment of this anthology series will be based on Bilton’s acclaimed book “Hatching Twitter”, a story of betrayals and big power struggles that accompany the meteoric rise of the company’s famous technology. 140 characters and a few lines of code have changed the world, disrupting the way people communicate.

This series will explore the real leaders behind it, how it came about, and the colossal impact that technology will have on our future.

Author / Executive Producer : Nick Bilton

: Nick Bilton Executive producer : Patrick McMan

: Patrick McMan Studio: UCP

MacGruber

After being in prison for more than a decade, America’s absolute hero and MacGruber’s patriot is finally released. His mission: to get a mysterious villain from his old brigadier Enos Queeth.

With the whole world in the crosshairs, MacGruber (Will Forte), Vicki and Piper have to fight against time to defeat the forces of evil. Only to find that the evil … can hide inside.