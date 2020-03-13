NBCUniversal halts production at 35 shows amid concerns of coronavirus – Up News Info

Amid growing concern about the coronavirus pandemic, NBCUniversal has announced that they are suspending production of almost all of its television series, approximately 35 programs in total, across all of the company’s entertainment production units.

According to Deadline The list of shows that have stopped production includes all of Dick Wolf’s dramas on the web: Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Law & Order: SVU – more of his FBI drama which airs on CBS.

Medical drama Amsterdam’s new production has also been banned, as well as the new limited edition Peacock Angelyne series starring Emmy Rossum. Also on hold is Kelly Clarkson’s syndicated series, and it airs two online nightly conversations: Tonight’s show with Jimmy Fallon Y late at night with Seth Myers.

The news of the production halt comes a day after Uni TV announced that they have stopped production of series that have not yet started, including season 2 of the Netflix series. Russian Doll, Season 2 of Apple Anthology of Little America season 1 of Rutherford Falls starring Ed Helms.

Wolf Chicago In reality, the series filters all of its episodes in the city of Chicago, which is the location of one of the first known issues in the television industry that tested positive for coronavirus. The person who contracted the virus was a Fox drama staff. Next.

Many of the suspended productions take place in New York, where Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency and has limited meetings for 500 people or less in an effort to limit the spread of the virus in his home state.

“The safety and health of our castes, crew and employees are our top priority,” the NBCU said in a statement Thursday night. “Whenever possible, we are stopping production for two weeks as a precaution, after which we will reassess and set an appropriate start date. In some cases, we are expediting plans to end physical production. “

Most programs that have been suspended are expected to return as soon as possible. However, experts say there are some who have decided to finish production for the season and return in the fall.

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell also sent a company-wide memo urging employees to work from home, if possible. And, he has also suggested that all employees stop “non-essential business travel,” for now.

ViacomCBS has also banned production of some of its shows, but some will continue without an audience.

