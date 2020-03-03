[nbcuniversal-sells-report-$one.25-billion-in-tokyo-olympic-adverts]



FILE Image: People carrying protective deal with masks, adhering to an outbreak of the coronavirus, are observed in front of the Large Olympic rings at the waterfront space at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Picture

March 3, 2020

By Sheila Dang

(Reuters) – Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal stated on Tuesday it experienced marketed a lot more than $1.25 billion in nationwide advertising for the Tokyo Olympics, a new history for any broadcaster for the games.

Nearly 90% of its ad inventory for the game titles has been booked, mentioned NBCUniversal, which holds U.S. broadcast rights for the Summertime Olympics on July 24 to Aug. nine, in a assertion.

The preceding document, of $1.2 billion for the 2016 Rio Olympics, was also held by NBC.

Advertisers flock to key dwell sporting activities functions since they nevertheless catch the attention of huge audiences at a time when Television viewers are viewing material on their personal time on streaming providers.

The global distribute of the coronavirus has prompted fears the Olympics could be canceled, however the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday it was making ready for a successful online games and urged athletes to get ready “full steam.”

Comcast has insurance policy for its costs and must not incur losses if the video games do not arise, Main Government Brian Roberts said at a Morgan Stanley conference on Tuesday.

The Olympic game titles happen every two decades, alternating involving summertime and wintertime game titles.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang Enhancing by Richard Chang)