NBCUniversal suspends production on 35 programs due to coronavirus

NBCUniversal has reportedly made the big decision to suspend production for at least two weeks on a number of television shows, including hits such as Chicago Fire and Law & Order: SVU in a preventative response to coronavirus spread.

Several reports said that Comcast-owned NBCUniversal is stopping production on 35 series, both in script and in reality, which represent the widest response yet to a significant television studio and television network in the pandemic. global. Suspended programs include series that are broadcast on Comcast properties such as NBC, as well as programs made by Universal Television for other networks.

“The safety and health of our cast, crew and employees is our highest priority,” NBCUniversal told Deadline. “Whenever possible, we pause production for two weeks as a precautionary measure, after which we will evaluate and determine a suitable start date. In some cases, we are speeding up plans to wrap up physical production.”

The deadline said the suspension includes all Dick Wolf dramas that are still in production: Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D, Chicago Med and Law & Order: SVU for NBC, as well as FBI for CBS. Other hiatus programs include NBC’s new Amsterdam, upcoming limited series Angelyne and syndicated talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show.

A Hollywood reporter said the World of Dance unwritten series was set for Saturday, but has moved the production to Friday to release the cast and crew as soon as possible. According to the reporter, NBC’s Untitled Comedy Ted Danson by Executive Producer Tina Fey is another series that has suspended production.

ViacomCBS has also postponed production for some current riders and shows. The reporter said three programs in CBS’s NCIS franchise will be stopped, while The Good Fight also on CBS All Access has closed. According to the news, The Neighborhood comedy is one episode left and will be filmed without a live audience.

Other television programs to pause production are Apple’s The Morning Show, starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and ABC’s medical drama Anatomia Grayy’s Anatomy.

Meanwhile, some major television and news studios temporarily close their offices and tell staff to work from home. Netflix was expected to close its offices in Los Angeles after an employee was believed to have hired COVID-19. Both CBS News and NBC News have requested that some of their employees work from home.

Hollywood has been declining to respond to the coronavirus outbreak. In recent days, major studios have deferred a handful of major movie releases, including Disney’s Mulan; No Time to Die, the latest James Bond movie; F9, or Fast & Furious 9; A Quiet Place 2; and Peter Rabbit 2.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com