NBCUniversals “peacock” to enter the streaming war

(NBC News) – A new entry will soon try to brighten the streaming landscape.

NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News, will launch “Peacock”.

The new service will take a different approach to attract subscribers.

Three access levels are offered. The first and most basic option is free and contains some NBCUniversal content that is accompanied by ads. The second option, Peacock Premium, costs $ 4.99 a month and gives users access to a more robust library of ad-supported content. The third premium tier is ad-free and costs $ 9.99.

Everyone will have access to more than 600 films and 400 series, including new originals, including “Girls 5Eva” by producer Tina Fey.

Peacock also offers live coverage of the latest news, sports content and early streaming of NBC’s late night shows from 8:00 p.m.

Comcast subscribers will be able to stream the service from April 15th. If you are not a Comcast subscriber, the service will be rolled out nationwide on July 15th.

Peacock will be launched nationwide this summer to stream content from the Tokyo Olympics.

More information about Peacock can be found here.

