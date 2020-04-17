NBFCs, HFCs, NBFC-MFIs are allowed to operate with minimal staff while locking the 2.0 virus.

The developments come after the NBFC and MFI repeatedly called on the government to seek action.



latest update: April 17, 2020, 12:05 PM IST

The Interior Ministry on Friday issued a directive authorizing non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), including HFCs, NBFC-MFIs, as well as cooperative credit associations from the financial sector. During the long lock period, be operational with minimal personnel.

The developments come after the NBFC and MFI repeatedly called on the government to seek action. In the initial 14-day phase of the global lock-up, only banks were allowed to operate financially.

This order is applicable to the financial institutions mentioned in all states and territories of the Union. The order was issued in accordance with amended guidelines for a long period of locking, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing on April 14 that it contained a new outbreak of coronavirus.

The order also states that all operations related to agriculture and horticulture, including the preparation, harvesting and processing of small forest products (MFP) and the production of non-timber forests (NTFP) by planned tribes and other forest dwellers in forested areas are permitted. .

The list of permitted activities includes farming and harvesting, packing, selling and marketing farms such as bamboo, coconut, cocoa and spices.

In addition, the new order allows construction activities in rural areas related to water supply and sewerage, the establishment of power transmission lines and the installation of optical fiber and cable lines remotely.

