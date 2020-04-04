NBFCs look for special investment window from banks to deal with liquidity crisis

Fitch called for the relaxation of indirect asset classification norms for NBFCs.

PTI Mumbai

latest update: April 4, 2020, 11:49 PM IST

Non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) are looking for an additional budget window from banks to deal with liquidity stress that may arise due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) or shadow banks in the MSME sector are influencing infrastructure and the real estate sector, which is most affected by the Covid-19 stress.

In a letter sent to the government on behalf of the NBFC, the Ficci industry body asked banks for a special liquidity line for NBFCs, as well as a significant allocation of a long-term auction for the purposeful repayment of the Central Bank of India (TLTRO). Mandatory flows into the section

“This can be done in two ways – by giving an additional 10% of the loan by the banks under the Covid-19 special program and by 10% of the total loans as repayments against existing non-convertible debts (NCDs),” he said. In a letter to the government, Fitch also offered to help fund the NBFCs.

Last week, the RBI announced that it would launch the TLTRO up to 1 Rs. Liquidity using this plan by banks should be included in the bonds of investment grade companies, commercial securities and non-convertible liabilities above the outstanding level of their investments in these bonds on March 27, 2020.

Banks are required to receive a maximum of fifty percent of their incremental assets from eligible instruments from the issuance of major market securities and the remaining fifty percent from the secondary market, including mutual funds and non-bank financial companies.

The industry body also called for the relaxation of NPA classification norms for NBFCs.

The NBFCs will be able to repay the RBI’s three-month repayment period for all temporary loans between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020, only to the extent that they are protected by their liability, Fitch said. , Offer.

NBFC debt specifications account for about 40-50% of the banking system and another 50-60% of other sectors such as capital markets, general retail lenders.

Because only banks are allowed to provide legal deadlines, it limits the ability of NBFCs to provide legal deadlines to their borrowers.

That said, this should create big NPAs in NBFC books, because all sections are directly or indirectly affected by Covid-19.

“Therefore, the RBI has been asked to support the NBFC by temporarily amending the NPA definition, so that if they remain in the last 180 days (instead of the last 90 days that are currently set), the NPAs “The three-month stop window, however, has been taken into account by the RBI.”

Also, special account definitions (SMA) may be modified to change the SMA1 definition from 1-30 days to 1-90 days and the SMA2 definition from 31-90 days to 80-1191 days. Solve the situation. , It said.

The department also requested that the statutory deadline apply to all delinquent and overdue loans, such as February 29, 2020.

In addition, it was said that the current closure has affected jobs as well as individuals, and that the impact will be beyond three months and may continue for a year or more.

“It is therefore recommended that firm but ‘sustainable’ jobs be allowed to be restructured once and for all without a reduction in asset classification,” Fitch said.