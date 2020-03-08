NC Man Who Schooled Controlling Councils Win the government’s Deputy Prime Minister

Mark Robinson, the man who went to school in Greensboro City Hall in April 2018, won the Republican nomination on Tuesday to run for governor in North Carolina.

On April 5, 2018, Breitbart News reported Robinson’s speech to the city council, in which it became clear that citizens were “going to hold [their] rights, in hell or in the high water.”

The council was looking at gun controls, including new restrictions on firearms and some firearms, just months after the Parkland High School shooting on February 14, 2018.

Robinson told them:

[Law abiding citizens] want to be able to see the gun show and buy a hunting rifle or a sports rifle. These are not military-grade weapons sold at a gun salon. An AR-15 is not a military grade weapon. Anyone who fights with an AR-15 is full, it’s a .22 semi-automatic rifle. You would have been killed in 15 minutes in combat with this thing.

Fox News reports that Robinson won the Republican nomination Tuesday to run for the lieutenant governor.

Robinson plans to defend the Second Amendment, but emphasizes that there are other important issues as well. “Our message is much more than the second amendment, which is a crucial issue. It’s a message that touches on all the issues that concern Carolinians today, “said Robinson.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the Down Range writer / curator with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focusing on all Second Amendment issues, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for armed American radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Please reach out directly to awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up for the Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.