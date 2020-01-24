NC State Graduate Brock Miller is pleased to move to Broncos last season National sport

BOISE – Brock Miller has the life-changing summer ahead of him.

The NC state transfer will take place not only across the country to prepare for his final college season in Boise State, but also to marry his fiancé Anna Parsons.

“It’s all crazy,” said Miller.

The depth and talent of Boise State in the linebacker will get a nice upswing for the 2020 season with Miller. NC State’s graduate transfer recently announced that it will play its last season for the Broncos.

The 6-foot-3, 238-pound Miller started 11 games and appeared in 12 for NC State last season and had 40 duels, including seven duels and a sack. He is now qualified for the 2020 season.

Miller recently visited Boise with his fiancé and made a decision to join the Broncos a short time later.

“It was fantastic,” said Miller. “It was a great weekend. As a Florida guy, it’s a stigma that Idaho is just the land of potatoes, but it was very impressive when I went out there and saw it. Seeing the mountains, the city and the university was a real experience. I didn’t expect it. I was pleasantly surprised. “

Miller was hosted by linebacker Riley Whimpey, who is also married, on his visit to Boise.

“It was a big part of my recruitment to take her on the trip and see how they dealt with her and how friendly the coaches and players were,” said Miller. “It was very encouraging. It was good to get advice from Riley and see how he handled it and how the trainers deal with it. Everyone was open to it and it was just another plus for the whole situation. “

Boise State has been battling a lack of depth in the linebacker over the past few seasons due to unexpected departures. Desmond Williams and Will Heffner changed after the 2018 season, while starter Tyson Maeva was fired from the team.

The promising linebacker Phillip Mills recently left the team after two years in the program.

Zeke Noa is recovering from a cruciate ligament tear and broken wrist and should be a good starter next year, but Miller, along with Whimpey, Benton Wickersham, Bruno DeRose and Josh Booker-Brown, offers a proven option.

“They have some really good linebackers, but some of them are struggling with some injuries,” said Miller. “They said they had difficulty getting some depth, and the coaches said they wanted an older man who had the experience to come and try to help the group as best I could. The opportunity to compete is there and that’s all I really wanted. “

Miller, a native of Port St. Lucie, Florida, had four duels against Clemson and three against Florida State last season. He had two duels and a win against Syracuse.

“I had a really good time in NC State and played good football,” said Miller. “I had a really great coach, the defensive coordinator. He played a big role in my development as a player and as a person, but he was fired and I felt like I wanted to start somewhere new for my last year.

“What really fascinated me about Boise State was the opportunity to fight for a position and of course the opportunity to fight for a championship. Ultimately, I thought it was the best decision for me. “

Boise State cannot make any public comments on Miller until he officially signs a national letter of intent with the Broncos on the day it was signed on February 5.

BRONCOS ADD FORMER CLASS 2020 USC COMMITMENT

Boise State recently had another notable upswing when former USC commit Kyle Juergens made an oral promise to the Broncos.

The 6-4, 240-pound Juergens played both offensive and defensive lines in high school, but will likely be an offensive lineman for the Broncos. California-born San Juan Capistrano originally committed to the USC in June.

Boise State signed three offensive linemen in the early signing phase in December after losing four starters to the 2019 team. The real duel John Ojukwu is the only starter who can return to the front.