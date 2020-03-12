NCAA Cancels Basketball Tournament Due to Coronavirus Fears

The NCAA announced on Thursday that they will cancel both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments this month, in response to the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the NCAA had chosen to continue the tournament without any fans. However, after the NBA suspended the rest of its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus, with several other major sports leagues after it, the NCAA opted to quit. binds completely.

The annual men’s basketball tournament known as March Madness, has been played every year since 1939. The women’s tournament has been played every year since 1982.

According to the Associated Press:

[March Madness] is now one of the most important events in American sports, a 68-man buzzer-beaters, marathon, and marathon. The men’s tournament field was announced Sunday. The 64-team women’s field was revealed Monday.

The games would have started the men’s side Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio, and would be distributed to eight coast-to-coast locations from next Thursday through Sunday.

Duke, a traditional college basketball center, had announced that they would not participate in the tournament shortly before the NCAA announcement.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn