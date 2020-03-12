NCAA cancels men’s and women’s basketball tournaments

March 12, 2020 1:23 PM

Erin Robinson

Posted: March 12, 2020 1:23 PM

Updated: March 12, 2020 1:31 PM

Gonzaga’s Killian Tille and Joel Ayayi share a giggle on the bench for the duration of the sport from Pacific. Gonzaga gained 92-59.

The NCAA introduced Thursday it will cancel the future Division 1 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, as very well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.

“This final decision is centered on the evolving COVID-19 community health menace, our skill to guarantee the activities do not add to distribute of the pandemic, and the impraticality of internet hosting this kind of occasions at any time in the course of this tutorial 12 months presented ongoing decision by other entities,” the NCAA claimed in a statement.

5-time countrywide winner Duke University was the 1st to announce it would not engage in in the match simply because of coronavirus considerations. The University of Kansas has mentioned in a assertion it was canceling athletic vacation indefinitely and athletics competitions have been suspended indefinitely.

The 1st spherical of the event was established to be held in Spokane with the Gonzaga men’s basketball staff likely established to enjoy there as a variety just one seed.

