NCAA Futures Come From March’s Easy Coronavirus Concern Tournament

President of the NCAA Mark Emmert just announced the fans CAN be from the men’s and women’s basketball tournament this month … and it’s all ‘Coronavirus.

“I have decided to hold our upcoming events at the championship, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with valuable staff and limited family attendance,” Emmert said in a statement.

The shocking news from org. … but Emmert said after his talks with public health officials and the NIDA’s CORID-19 advisory panel, it was a must.

“While I understand how frustrating it is for all fans of our sports,” Emmert said, “my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is developing in the United States.”

“This decision is in the best interest of the public health, including for coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”

The announcement comes just hours after the Golden State Warriors said they would not play without fans in their home arena for at least the next two weeks.

The Seattle Mariners, meanwhile, said they will NEVER play at home in March for fear of the virus.

Emmert said the situation is still fluid … adding, “Today, we will develop and conduct championships consistent with current information and continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”