NCAA on coronavirus: No fans authorized at tournaments, occasions

TAMPA (WFLA) – The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel has introduced sporting occasions which includes the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Event will just take area with only important staff and constrained spouse and children attendance.

The President of the NCAA Mark Emmert introduced in a assertion on the concern:

I have made the decision to perform our upcoming championship functions, which includes the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only important workers and constrained household attendance. Whilst I recognize how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports activities, my decision is dependent on the current comprehending of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This determination is in the finest desire of community overall health, like that of coaches, administrators, lovers and, most importantly, our scholar-athletes. We realize the prospect to contend in an NCAA countrywide championship is an encounter of a life span for the pupils and their family members. Today, we will move forward and perform championships dependable with the current info and will continue on to monitor and make adjustments as necessary.

NCAA President Mark Emmert

The initially and second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Event is scheduled to consider spot on March 19 and 21 at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

The first and second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to take place on March 19 and 21 at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

