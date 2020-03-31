NCAA qualifies spring athletes for one year

The NCAA allows spring athletes, such as baseball, softball, and lacrosse players, whose season has been shortened by the coronavirus epidemic, to qualify for another year.

The NCAA Division I Council voted on Monday to provide spring sports athletes with a way to recover the lost season, regardless of year at school, but did not guarantee financial assistance to older people who will play again next year.

Winter sports, such as basketball and hockey, were not included in the decision and extending sports qualifications that were completed in all or many of the regular season were refused.

The Division I Council is made up of two members: a college sports director representing all 32 DI meetings and a student-athlete advisory committee.

The scholarships available to each athlete who completed a college career this spring will depend on the athlete’s school. Amounts can vary from nothing to what the athlete received.

“While there has been a long debate about the fact that this does not avoid a practically difficult situation, what we find important is to localize decisions and ensure that they are as forgiving as possible. “Said Penn Athletic Director Grace Calhoun. Council chairman.

The school also has the ability to use the NCAA Student Support Fund to pay scholarships for students who take advantage of the additional qualification flexibility from 2020 to 21.

The roster and scholarship limits will be adjusted for players returning with new students the following season.

Katy Hogue, a North Carolina-born Lacrosse player, said he has been teaching and teaching after graduating this spring, but will return to another season as a graduate student.

“I choose my passion,” she said. “I can’t imagine ending Lacrosse’s career like this season. I was hoping this was a possibility. I’m really glad that this decision was made.”

NCAA Division I rules allow athletes to compete in four seasons in five years. Schools are allowed to apply for exemptions to restore one of these seasons for athletes who competed in the spring season reduced by COVID-19 in 2020.

