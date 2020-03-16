NCAA suggests no brackets for canceled tournaments

(AP) – NCAA vice president of men’s basketball Dan Gavitt says brackets will not be made for the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments that were canceled because of to coronavirus problems. Gavit suggests he built the final decision and it was supported by basketball committees.

“There is not an genuine way to deliver tournament fields and brackets at this level devoid of speculating,” Gavitt explained Sunday, the day the men’s NCAA Event discipline experienced been scheduled to be declared. “And, that isn’t honest to the groups that would be positively or negatively impacted by production March Insanity. Additional importantly, in gentle of this global well being disaster, I believe we have to have to maintain university basketball in viewpoint.”

College or university basketball’s showcase was canceled on Thursday, major to tips from coaches and athletic administrators to release brackets for the celebration even although it won’t happen this 12 months.

“Players and coaches want to see their college title on the bracket,” Gavitt acknowledges. “Members of the media want to dissect matchups. Bracketologists want to evaluate the do the job of the committees as opposed to what they’ve predicted. Followers are curious for those very same reasons. All of us want a little something to fill the void we’re feeling. Even so, anything much less than a credible approach is inconsistent with the custom of the NCAA basketball championships. … There will constantly be an asterisk up coming to the 2020 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball championships irrespective if brackets are produced.”

NCAA President Mark Emmert has stated suspending the tournament indefinitely was not possible.

