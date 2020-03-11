NCAA Tournament, first four games in Ohio to be played without spectators – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML37d9204836aa35f0f5e858a02b49abf011%

The NCAA tournament and the first four games held in Cleveland and Dayton, Ohio, respectively, will be played without spectators due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced an impending state order Wednesday regarding “mass meetings, in the state of Ohio. This will include NCAA men’s basketball tournament games, which will be closed to the public. The first four will be from March 17-18 The first and second round games will take place from March 19 to 22.

We will soon be rolling out rules regarding mass rallies in #Ohio. All experts have told us that there is a risk in any kind of mass meeting: the closer you are to other people, the greater the risk. You have to ask yourself if you should go to a big meeting.

– Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 11, 2020

DeWine’s latest move is moving after the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Cleveland on Monday. Other measures taken in response to the coronavirus include the MAC Tournament (also held in Cleveland) which is closed to the general public, as well as Ohio restricting ticket sales in the state high school fight and women’s basketball tournaments .

The NCAA has not issued a ruling on participation rules for first and second round games.