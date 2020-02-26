NCT 127 Announces Areas For North American Tour “Neo City — The Awards”

NCT 127 is headed back again to North The united states soon!
According to a report by Billboard, the NCT device will be going on their next earth tour “Neo Town — The Awards” starting off in June.
The tour will begin at Madison Sq. Backyard garden in New York Metropolis on June 5, with further more stops in Atlanta, Chicago, San Jose, Los Angeles, Seattle, and far more to be announced.
See the dates and destinations under:
June five – New York – Madison Square Yard
June 10 – Atlanta – Infinite Strength Arena
June 15 – Chicago – Wintrust Arena
June 18 – San Jose – SAP Centre
June 19 – Los Angeles – The Discussion board
June 21 – Seattle – WAMU Theater
NCT 127 will drop their second whole album “Neo Zone” on March six.
Source (1)
