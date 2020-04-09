NCT 127, Daniel’s, BTS’s, and Gaho’s Everyday Gaho Teeth

Gaon Chart has announced its chart rating in March!

Chart Album

NCT 127 topped the physical album this month with the second studio album “Neo Zone,” followed by Daniel’s “CYAN” at no. 2. EXO’s Suho’s “self-portrait” came in at No. 3, ITZY “IT’z ME” at No. 4, and VICTON’s “Continued” at No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming chart

The top five songs in the overall digital charts and streaming charts were the same for March: Gaho “Start” (from OST of the “Itaewon” class) claimed the number 1 spot in both songs, with Zico Block’s song “Any Songs” At No. 2, IU “I Give You My Heart” (from OST from tvN “Crash Landing on You”) at No. 3, BTS “ON” at No. 4, and “METEOR” at Changmo at No. 5.

Download Chart

Daniel’s “2U” topped the digital charts this month, as Gaho’s “Start” rose to number 2. Kick It “Kick It” charting at number 3, Zico’s “Any song” at number 4, and Ha Hyun Woo “Diamonds” (also from OST from “Itaewon Class”) at number 5.

Social chart

BTS held at number 1 in Chart 2.0 Social “Gaon monthly in a row, while BLACKPINK also maintain the position of number 2. NCT 127 shots ranks to claim the number 3 March, resumes. Victon by the number 4 and number 5 in PSY .

