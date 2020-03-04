nct-127-thrills-with-new-“kick-it”-mv:-in-this-article-are-the-best-reactions-on-twitter

NCT 127’s intense comeback with “Kick It” has wowed their admirers!

On March five at midnight KST, the NCT unit dropped the MV for their title track “Kick It” off their approaching album “NeoZone.” Their comeback sparked a lot of globally trending subject areas on Twitter, like hashtags this kind of as #KickItWithNCT127, #KickItMV, and #NCT127_영웅_英雄_MV, trends which includes Bruce Lee, members’ names, and extra!

The new MV has got NCT’s supporters NCTzens admiring each of the members’ highly effective performances and seems to be!

Bruce lee ? Sorry I only know Mark lee #kickitwithnct127 pic.twitter.com/0Yz6TUZlCJ — Tiff ¹²⁷ (@TiffsStans) March 4, 2020

jungwoo’s dancing was so fucking lit dude, the way his overall body moves, like damn#KickItWithNCT127 #KickItMV#NCT127_영웅_英雄[email protected]_127 pic.twitter.com/4XYPrZBii8 — ⁷alex¹²⁷ ?‍☠️ ¦ ugh! (@taeyongsaidot21) March 4, 2020

doyoung completely ate this up #NCT127_KickIt pic.twitter.com/FZhhogB1Ms — tori (@taeyoos) March 4, 2020

no terms can describe how lovely this person is. is jung jaehyun even true ?? ?#KickItWithNCT127 #NCT127_KickIt pic.twitter.com/cvD9ZU8iL2 — KL ◈ #WeStandWithTheRose (@tiffany_rose___) March four, 2020

the idea? he ate it

the choreo? he killed it

this era? he owns it#KickItWithNCT127 #KickItMV#NCT127_영웅_英雄[email protected]_127 pic.twitter.com/lAS6fp72oz — ً (@grndtrblartist) March 4, 2020

the way you maintain ur breath together with taeil’s continuous significant notice taeil vocALSpic.twitter.com/tzrf4lhjiG — ²⁶도앵³³ (@nochuwhatudo) March 4, 2020

REPEAT After ME : HAECHAN Heart #KickItWithNCT127 pic.twitter.com/NgRaPwnxaQ — nct photos (@nctdailypics) March 4, 2020

if yuta doesn’t go viral for this portion i will pretty much scream into the void #KickItWithNCT127 #NCT127_KickIt @NCTsmtown_127 pic.twitter.com/nxYI04gUXo — ً (@weishiv) March four, 2020

Michelangelo would be Inspired. A SCULPTURE. THE MOST Excellent Guy. #KickItWithNCT127 #KickItMV#NCT127_영웅_英雄[email protected]_127 pic.twitter.com/Wy85SmMtyt — yuniverse₁₂₇ ⨁ ²⁶??? ????⁰⁷ (@doyutiful) March 4, 2020

And NCT 127’s kicks in their MV surely stay up to their song’s title.

This is so clear#KickItWithNCT127 #KickItMV#NCT127_영웅_英雄[email protected]_127 pic.twitter.com/2sAAbgpDzT — ⁰⁰?juli⁶⁶baby we go wild₁₂₇²⁶ (@ltyonglovebot) March four, 2020

Seem HOW IN SYNC. IMMACULATE. #KickItWithNCT127 @NCTsmtown_127 pic.twitter.com/LNOtFTWPd7 — M₁₂₇ ? KICK IT WITH NCT 127 (@TYbububu) March 4, 2020

Jungwoo and Haechan’s back again kick scene~#KickItMV #KickItWithNCT127#NCT127_영웅_英雄 #NCT127_KickIt pic.twitter.com/OA61wFZIKR — ⁰⁵ 에바 (@tumblade) March four, 2020

Meanwhile some NCTzens are sharing hilarious requires on the MV and funny memes.

i get substantial on: ⚪️ existence ⚪️ drugs ? Let ME INTRODUCE YOU TO SOME NEW THANGS NEW THANGS NEW THANGS AYO BASS KICK SWINGIN’ LIKE I’M BRUCE LEE BRUCE LEE BRUCE LEE #KickItWithNCT127 #KickItMV #NCT127_영웅_英雄_MV @NCTsmtown_127 pic.twitter.com/QjNM6DiPYr — ⁰⁵??????₁₂₇ (@hoeforten) March four, 2020

when haechan starts singing the bridge in kick it #KickItWithNCT127 #KickItMV pic.twitter.com/Yq9Djo1H8Y — M₁₂₇ ? KICK IT WITH NCT 127 (@TYbububu) March 4, 2020

jungwoo king of sitting on tables i believe #NCT127_KickIt pic.twitter.com/M5MI7hSDqd — tori (@taeyoos) March 4, 2020

The angles of Kim Doyoung ??#KickItMV #KickItWithNCT127#NCT127 #NeoZone#영웅 #英雄 #KickIt#NCT127_영웅_英雄 #NCT127_KickIt pic.twitter.com/RPAVGVB9Mh — 링²⁶ (@nctdaoying) March four, 2020

y’all renegade by nct 127.#KickItWithNCT127 #KickItMV#NCT127_영웅_英雄[email protected]_127 pic.twitter.com/WL9s3q85oe — lucasushi?️ (@etherealxuxi) March 4, 2020

ALL Gentlemen DO IS LIE pic.twitter.com/TlcVDN7P6J — lisa!! NEOZONE₁₂₇ (@nctarebabies) March four, 2020

No one’s completely ready for what NCT 127 still has in store!

I’m dropping my brain considering about how dope these Kick It New music Demonstrates performances will be #KickItWithNCT127 #KickItMV#NCT127_영웅_英雄[email protected]_127 pic.twitter.com/Tg5AT3yGX4 — KICK IT BY NCT¹²⁷: Document OF THE 12 months (@Kick__My__Ass) March four, 2020

NCT 127’s new album “NeoZone” will come out on March 6 at 6 p.m. KST.

What do you think of their MV for “Kick It”?