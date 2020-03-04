nct-127’s-johnny,-yuta,-and-jaehyun-sign-up-for-instagram

NCT 127’s Johnny, Yuta, and Jaehyun have started own Instagram accounts!
Verify them out below!
Johnny:
Yuta:
Jaehyun:
NCT 127 is set to make a comeback on March 6 with their new album “Neo Zone”! The new music movie for their title monitor “Kick It” will drop on March 5 at midnight KST.