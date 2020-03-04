NCT 127’s Johnny, Yuta, And Jaehyun Sign up for Instagram

NCT 127’s Johnny, Yuta, and Jaehyun have started own Instagram accounts!

Verify them out below!

NCT 127 is set to make a comeback on March 6 with their new album “Neo Zone”! The new music movie for their title monitor “Kick It” will drop on March 5 at midnight KST.