NCT Dream talks about winning the 1st Bonsang at the Seoul Music Awards + Goals For The Future

NCT Dream shared their thoughts on how to win their first Bonsang (main prize) at the 29th Seoul Music Awards.

On January 30, the boys group SM Entertainment attended the awards ceremony as one of the best artists of 2019 and performed their songs “GO”, “We Go Up” and “Boom”.

After accepting their award, the members expressed their gratitude in an interview. Jeno said: “This is our first participation in the Seoul Music Awards. It’s also the first time the six of us have attended an awards ceremony, so I’m excited. I am delighted to be able to meet our fans for the first time in a long time. “

Haechan added, “Thank you for inviting us to such a great festival. I am grateful to be here with many senior, junior and fellow artists, but thank you for also giving us an award on top of that. I will work to become someone who deserves this award. “

NCT Dream recently became the first Korean men’s group to top the Oricon weekly rankings before its official debut in Japan. Last month, the group released their first Japanese mini-album “The Dream”, a compilation of the group’s previous hits in their original Korean language, which then reached the top of Oricon’s daily and weekly albums.

Congratulated on their success, the members of NCT Dream applauded and applauded. “Thank you very much,” said Jeno. “By organizing (our concert)” The Dream Show “in Japan, we were able to make many good memories with our Japanese fans. I hope that if the opportunity arises, we can continue to go and see them.”

As for their future plans, he added: “It is difficult for me to give you specific details, but I can promise you that the members of NCT Dream will continue to show you growth.”

Jaemin concluded: “I always tell our Seasonies (a loving term for NCT fandom NCTzens) to eat well, but they always skip meals. These days, it’s especially important to make sure you eat well and monitor your health so you don’t get cold. Your health is most important. “

Source (1)

