NCT’s Jungwoo returns to Twitter with his first post since his break

NCT’s Jungwoo is officially back!

Earlier this week, SM Entertainment confirmed that NCT 127 is preparing to return in the near future – and that Jungwoo, who has been on hiatus since August of last year due to ill health, plans to join the group. for the next come back.

Following the good news, Jungwoo delighted fans by returning to Twitter for the first time since his break.

On January 25, the idol went to the official NCT 127 Twitter account to write: “Everyone ~ it’s Jungwoo, who returned for the first time in a long time! You all do well, don’t you? I hope you will all be healthy and happy this year !! I wish you all the best and a happy new year! “

여러분 ~ 오랜만에 돌아온 정우 입니다!

잘 지내고 계 셨죠?

올 한해 건강 하시고 행복 하셨 으면 좋겠어요 !!

새해 복 많이 받으세요! ^^ # NCT # NCT127 #JUNGWOO

– NCT 127 (@ NCTsmtown_127) January 25, 2020

Are you delighted with Jungwoo’s return to NCT 127? Stay tuned for updates on their return!

