[neal-morse-band-release-live-clip-of-combating-with-future]

The Neal Morse Band have unveiled a are living clip of Battling With Future. It really is taken from the band’s forthcoming stay album, The Good Adventour – Are living in BRNO 2019, which will be introduced by means of InsideOut Music on March 6. You can see the clip in comprehensive beneath.

“After the Similitude tour, expectations ended up really superior, and we experienced additional people coming to these exhibits than at any time prior to,” bassist Randy George tells Prog. “People today were being genuinely thrilled to see it, so we experienced to make certain that we sent.”

The Fantastic Adventour – Stay in BRNO 2019 sees the band return to former label InsideOut and was recorded on the band’s The Excellent Adventure tour in early 2019 in Brno, Czech Republic, and options product from across Morse’s solo job and just about every Neal Morse Band album.

“This was our 1st time playing in the Czech Republic and this venue had a various look and vibe: the viewers also turned out to be incredibly energetic,” says George. “They cherished it!”