Near North Side Robberies: Anonymous donor offers $ 10k reward for information that leads to arrests

An anonymous resident of Streeterville gave the Cook County Crime Stoppers $ 10,000 to reward anyone whose information leads to the arrests of the suspects in a series of recent robberies on the Near North Side.

Nine robberies were reported between December 24 and January 16 in the Gold Coast and River North, according to the Chicago police and the Cook County Crime Stoppers.

Now an anonymous resident of Streeterville, adjacent to the two neighborhoods, offers $ 10,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the robberies’ arrests.

“A resident of the Streeterville community donated $ 10,000 in cash to Crime Stoppers and asked to use the money to pay a reward for information that resulted in the arrest of the offenders,” said Crime Stoppers Chairman George McDade. “The donor, who wants to remain anonymous, expressed concern about the safety of the community and felt the need to get involved. This kind act is not only inspiring, but also shows the concern and concern for others. “

The suspects were described as a group of men in their early 20s between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 800-535-7867.