Near. Trump legal team wraps up as Senate plans to call Bolton

by: WFLA 8 By your side

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 / 10:41 a.m. PST / Updated: Jan 28, 2020 / 10:41 a.m. PST

FILE – On Thursday January 16, 2020, file image of the video, President of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice John Roberts, swears to members of the Senate for the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the State Capitol -United in Washington.

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – President Donald Trump’s legal team will close its opening arguments Tuesday during the President’s dismissal trial.

As the defense team closes, Senate members wonder whether or not they should call witnesses like John Bolton to testify at trial. Debate over witnesses began to intensify over the weekend when news announced that a draft book coming from Bolton indicated that the President had told him that he did not want to release aid to Ukraine without investigation of the Bidens.

The president and his team denied the claims, but news of the manuscript was enough for a few Republicans in the Senate to say that they could break rank and vote with the Democrats to call new witnesses to the trial. At least four Republicans are expected to join the Democrats for witnesses to be called.

Once the president’s legal team is finished on Tuesday, the subject of witnesses should be raised again in the Senate.