Missouri associate head track and discipline mentor Natasha Kaiser-Brown was named to the Southeastern Meeting 2020 Class of Women’s Legends on Monday.

Kaiser-Brown was a member of the Missouri track workforce from 1985-89 and received 5 Massive eight meeting titles though location 8 indoor and outdoor school information. She was named the conference’s female athlete of the year in 1989.

Kaiser-Brown also established a collegiate document when she received the indoor 400-meter dash nationwide championship with a time of 51.92 seconds. That time is however the Missouri program history. Brown also received a silver medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics as a member of the 4×400 relay.