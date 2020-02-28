nearby-briefs:-missouri-tennis-kicks-off-sec-participate-in

The Missouri tennis staff will confront its very first conference opponents of the season when the Tigers get on Mississippi Condition and Louisiana State this weekend.

The Tigers will confront the Bulldogs at five p.m. Friday at home, adopted by a matchup towards LSU at noon Sunday in Baton Rouge.

Missouri is coming off losses to Memphis and Minnesota, dropping its report to 8-four on the year.

MU monitor and industry to compete in SEC Championships

The Missouri observe and area staff will take part in the Southeastern Meeting Indoor Monitor and Discipline Championships Friday and Saturday in College or university Station, Texas.

The Tigers concluded 12th in the 2019 championships on the men’s side and seventh on the women’s aspect.

Stephens dance workforce headed to Southeast Qualifier

The Stephens University aggressive dance team is set to contend at the NAIA Competitive Dance Southeast Qualifier on Friday in Montgomery, Alabama.

The winners get closer to getting just one of the 12 teams to compete in the Nationwide Championship in Saint Ambrose, Iowa.

MU softball opens first homestand of the season

The Missouri softball staff begins its property plan with online games towards Wichita Point out and Nebraska this weekend. The Tigers are 12-5 to start the year with all of their video games remaining performed absent from dwelling.

Missouri will initially perform the Wichita Condition Shockers at 10 a.m. adopted by a 12: 30 p.m. match Saturday towards the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Tigers will return to motion Sunday to function in two online games, the very first towards the Cornhuskers at 10 a.m. adopted by an additional at three p.m. towards the Shockers.

Blunt celebrates centennial of Negro baseball leagues

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo designed a speech on the Senate floor Thursday commemorating the centennial 12 months of the Negro Leagues in help of a invoice he released — the Negro Leagues Baseball Centennial Commemorative Coin Act.

If handed, the U.S. Treasury would be directed to challenge a commemorative coin in honor of the 100th calendar year anniversary of the Negro Nationwide League.

MLB stars Jackie Robinson and Satchel Paige each played in the league just before generating the soar to Key League Baseball in 1947 and ‘48, respectively.

Paige led the Cleveland Indians to a Entire world Sequence title that calendar year, when Robinson turned known for staying the very first African American to participate in Big League Baseball.

