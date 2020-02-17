[nearby-briefs:-mu-wrestling’s-bradley-schedules-olympic-trials-tuneup]

MU wrestling’s Bradley schedules Olympic Trials tuneup

Missouri wrestling’s senior night time will have a specific intermission.

Volunteer assistant mentor and alumnus Dom Bradley will have an exhibition bout for April’s Olympic Trials at halftime of the Tigers’ meet towards Iowa Condition on Feb. 22 at the Hearnes Center.

Bradley will match up from Maryland’s Youssif Hemida. Hemida was a NCAA All-American in 2018 and U23 World silver medalist in 2018 in Romania at 125 kg. Bradley is a two-time U.S. Open up champion.

Bradley is planning for the Olympic Staff Trials that are currently being held April 4-five at the Bryce Jordan Centre at Penn State College in University Park, Pennsylvania. He desires to win the 125 kg freestyle event to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Previous Missouri goalkeeper Dossey moves to Spain from Switzerland

Months following starting in a UEFA Champions league match, former Missouri goalkeeper Kelsey Dossey is on the transfer.

Right after actively playing for FF Lugano of Switzerland since August, Dossey moved to RCD Espanyol in Spain for the relaxation of the time Tuesday.

Dossey’s stint with FF Lugano was highlighted by a start off towards Manchester Town in the UEFA Champions league spherical of 32. Lugano dropped 7-1, but Dossey shared the field with five gamers who made rosters in the 2019 FIFA Women’s Planet Cup.

Now, Dossey will changeover to the leading-flight of women’s soccer in Spain until eventually May.