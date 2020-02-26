[nearby-children’s-hospitals-elevate-more-than-$8,000-on-national-pancake-day]

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 / 06: 52 AM PST / Up-to-date: Feb 26, 2020 / 07: 18 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday was Nationwide Pancake Day, and a ton of men and women celebrated by ingesting pancakes.

All 4 IHOP dining establishments in Kern County served up a cost-free short stack of pancakes to buyers.

In return, lots of manufactured donations to Children’s Miracle Network.

Additional than 4 thousand pancakes were served and far more than $eight,700 lifted, and they are nonetheless counting.

All of the funds goes to CMN and the Lauren Modest Children’s Centre at Bakersfield Memorial Medical center, to improve health care treatment for area children.