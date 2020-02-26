[nearby-church-presents-‘ashes-on-the-street’]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christians will notice the get started of Lent with Ash Wednesday, but if you can’t make it to church this early morning, the church will come to you.

Customers of Emmanuel Lutheran Church ended up in Downtown Bakersfield to give ashes on the avenue.

Starting at 7: 30 a.m. this morning, Pastor Dawn Wilder and some of her congregants available ashes close to the county structures on L Road and Truxtun Avenue.

The church started supplying the support on the avenue 10 years ago for people with chaotic do the job schedules.