[Nearby Dwelling: Jeff Dunham provides his ‘Seriously!?’ Tour, Furthermore Seinfeld at the Township]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our glimpse at ‘Local Living’ we are conversing comedy in Columbia.

Are you in the temper to laugh?

Comedian Jeff Dunham is bringing his ‘Seriously!?’ Worldwide Tour to Colonial Lifestyle Arena Wedensday.

Dunham, a preferred comedian and ventriliquist will be in Columbia Wednesday evening at 7pm.

Tickets are nonetheless on sale, click here for additional facts

This weekend you can head on over to the Township Auditorium to see a person of comedy’s greatest performers Dwell.

Jerry Seinfeld will be in Columbia on Saturday March 7, 2020.

The Emmy nominee will acquire the stage at 7pm.

For ticket data click here http://thetownship.org/functions/