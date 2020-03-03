[Nearby Dwelling: Spring Craft demonstrate and Seinfeld in Columbia]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our glance at ‘Local Living’ it will soon appear a ton like Spring, at the very least at the Condition Fairgrounds.

This weekend the yearly Craftsmen’s Spring Common returns.

The craft display will consider position in the two the Cantey and Goodman buildings.

The clearly show features southern artisans with get the job done ranging from pottery and woodwork to ornaments and handmade jewelry.

If you’d like to go the Craft present, it opens Friday at 10 am and operates all weekend.

Click listed here for additional information https://gilmoreshows.com/craftsmens_classics_columbia_spring.shtml

This weekend you can head on over to the Township Auditorium to see just one of comedy’s biggest performers Stay.

Jerry Seinfeld will be in Columbia on Saturday March 7, 2020.

The Emmy nominee will get the stage at 7pm.

For ticket details simply click here http://thetownship.org/gatherings/