nearby-roundup:-dahlgren-earns-place-in-ncaa-championships

Missouri sophomore Jack Dahlgren swam a time of one moment, 39 seconds, 93 milliseconds in a time demo of the 200-yard backstroke about the weekend at the Mizzou NCAA Qualifier.

The time earns him a spot in the forthcoming NCAA Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana. It also moves him to second place all-time for the Tigers in the party.

Freshman Kevin Hammer swam a own finest time of 19.68 seconds in the 50-garden freestyle, shifting up to seventh place all-time for the Tigers.

Senior Nick Alexander and freshman Ben Patton attained greatest periods in the 100-garden butterfly. Alexander went 46.35 seconds, when Patton went a 46.85. Equally shift into the prime 10 all-time in the occasion with Alexander inserting fifth, and Patton inserting eighth.

Other Tigers that recorded private bests are: Katrina Brathwaite in the 100 breastroke (1: 00.20), Alex Moderski in the 100 freestyle (49.29), Lili Horvth in each the 200 butterfly (2: 00.43) and 400 unique medley (4: 16.85) and Jack Dubois in the 400 IM (3: 45.54).

Swimming invitationals to the NCAA Championships will be declared on Wednesday for gals and March 11 for men. Divers will compete at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships in Dallas, Texas, from March nine-11 for berths in the NCAA Championships.

The NCAA Championships for females are March 18-21 in Athens, Ga,while the men’s championships are March 25-28 in Indianapolis.

Stephens University splits doubleheader

Following getting its household opener postponed on Sunday, Stephens College softball split a doubleheader with Ecclesia on Monday.

A 3-operate very first inning propelled the Stars to a 10-2 gain in Recreation 1. Mariah Montoya went 2-for-2 with 3 RBI and Kimberlee Kunschick went 2-for-three with two RBI of her have. Emma Kelly picked up the acquire in the circle, pitching all five innings and giving up six hits and putting out five.

Sport 2 was a various tale, as Stephens was only in a position to muster 1 run in a nine-1 loss. Maci Marshall went 2-for-three and batted in the lone operate. Cassidy Filipiak pitched four innings, providing up 9 runs on nine hits in the loss.

The Stars are back on the diamond at 2 p.m. Thursday in Columbia.