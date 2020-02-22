[nearby-roundup:-rock-bridge-wins-overtime-thriller,-extends-profitable-streak]

Rock Bridge boys basketball utilised late-match free throws to down Rockhurst 57-48 in time beyond regulation Friday in Kansas Metropolis.

Rock Bridge (20-3 total) led Rockhurst (12-10) 40-33 at the close of the 3rd quarter, but a two-issue fourth quarter from the Bruins permitted the house squad to come back again, choose the video game to more period and preserve its upset hopes alive. Nonetheless, Rock Bridge outscored Rockhurst 15-6 in time beyond regulation to shut down that bid and increase the Bruins’ winning streak to 17game titles.

The Bruins return dwelling for senior evening subsequent Friday as they get on Helias Catholic at seven: 30 p.m.

Missouri swimming has strong functionality at SEC meet

Working day four of the Southeastern Convention championships proved to be Missouri’s most effective yet with finalists in all 3 swimming gatherings.

On the men’s aspect, senior Dan Hein completed 3rd in the 100-lawn backstroke with a time of 45 seconds and 93 milliseconds as one of the 4 finalists for Missouri in the celebration. Fellow senior, Nick Alexander, gained the consolation closing with a mark of 46.38 seconds.

Micah Slaton took next in the 200-garden butterfly last with a time of 1: 42.01.

Danny Kovac took next in the consolation last of the men’s 100-property breaststroke in 52.74 seconds.

The men’s 400-yard medley relay workforce of Alexander, Kovac, Hein and Jack Dahlgren finished seventh with a time of 3: 08.22.

Diver Leonardo Garcia Varela took fourth in the men’s system diving with a rating of 377.four.

The women of all ages also had a strong demonstrating on Day 4 with various athletes producing it to the finals.

Sarah Thompson took fourth in the women’s 100-lawn backstroke with a time of 51.07 seconds, a personal best for her. Meredith Rees took fourth in the consolation closing for 12th general and Jennifer King won the C last.

The 400-property medley relay team of Thompson, Katrina Brathwaite, Rees and Megan Keil took sixth with a time of three: 32.58.

Soon after four times of competition, the adult males have moved to the fourth place with 681.5 factors and the women are positioned eighth with 363.

Saturday marks the last working day of level of competition, with the 200-lawn backstroke, 100-lawn freestyle, the 200-garden breaststroke, the women’s system diving and the 1,650-yard freestyle lined up for the working day.

Spartans get rid of huge at Jefferson Town

Struggle ladies basketball (seven-15 overall) was routed 65-30 by a hard Jefferson Town (20-2) squad Friday in its common year finale in Jefferson City.

The decline extended the Spartans’ getting rid of streak to three video games as Struggle now has a extended break until the Course five District nine Event. District participate in will start out March 2 with matchups nevertheless to be identified.