Nearly 13% of Covid-19 patients recover in all India, compared to last week’s 8% – India News

Although the number of coronavirus cases in the country is close to 13,500, statistics show a positive trend in the number of patients recovering from new coronavirus nationwide.

On Friday, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health, the number of Covid-19 patients recovering from or discharged was 1748. This is almost 13% of the country’s 13387 coronavirus cases.

Last Saturday, of a total of 7,447 cases of coronaviruses in the country, 642 patients recovered from a fatal infection. The figure was approximately 8% of Covid-19 cases. A week later, the number of returns increased from 8% to 13%.

The highest cases of coronavirus recovery come from Maharashtra, which also has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. With over 3000 Covid-19 cases, the state makes up 300 patients who have recovered or been discharged.

Kerala is closely monitored with the second highest number of patients recovering from coronavirus. So far, 245 patients have beaten the disease here.

Telangana and Tamil Nadu saw 186 and 180 Covid-19 patients recover from the virus, respectively.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continue to fight the increasing number of coronavirus cases. These states together with Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh account for more than 60% of the total number of cases in the country.

India entered the third day of the extended lock phase on Friday. The lockdown will end on May 3rd.

