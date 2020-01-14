Nearly 14 million computers in Japan are at risk as Microsoft ends Windows 7 support

Microsoft Corp. discontinues free support for the Windows 7 operating system on Tuesday, warning that an estimated 13.9 million computers in Japan that continue to use the system may become more vulnerable to viruses or compromised personal information.

In Japan, according to the Japanese Microsoft department, around 7.53 million computers in offices and local authorities and 6.38 million in private households still use Windows 7 in January, which corresponds to around 20 percent of all active Windows computers in the country.

With the end of support, users will need to upgrade to Windows 10 or other operating systems. You should also consider buying new computers as older computers may not be compatible with the newer software.

Microsoft has provided free updates for Windows 7 users to fix security vulnerabilities regularly, about once a month. However, these services will end at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

It is said that more than 9 million Windows 7 computers are expected to run from July when the Tokyo Olympics open.

“The Tokyo Olympics will raise global awareness and make (Japan) vulnerable to cyber attacks,” warned a company representative.

Professor Tetsutaro Uehara of the Ritsumeikan University, an expert on cyber security, found that computers infected with a virus are susceptible to being “hacked and misused for cyberattacks”.

Some information security companies, such as Trend Micro Inc., will continue to provide services to protect Windows 7 users who may need time to upgrade to a new operating system, but may not be able to completely prevent a computer virus infection.

“It is only a temporary measure. We hope that users can quickly update their operating system (Windows 7),” said a Trend Micro employee.

Windows 10 costs 19,360 yen ($ 175) for a basic version for private households. You can download it from the Microsoft website or by purchasing a USB storage device with the software in an electronics store.

According to research firm BCN Inc., sales of PCs in Japan rose 27.6 percent year-over-year in December last year, due to the end of Windows 7 support in Japan.

“Sales of computers have accelerated since mid-December last year,” said an employee at a branch of the Yodobashi Camera Co. home electronics chain in Tokyo.