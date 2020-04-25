Nearly 150 total cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on a cruise ship to Japan

TOKYO – Nearly 150 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed by crew members of an Italian cruise ship docked in Japan after health authorities evaluated all aboard, an official said Saturday.

A Nagasaki prefecture official said 57 more staff tested positive, bringing the total infection to the Costa Atlantica board at 148, almost a quarter of the 623 ship staff.

Authorities began the trial after a crew member tested positive for the virus earlier this week. No passengers have been aboard the vessel, which has been docked in Nagasaki in southwest Japan since February for repair and maintenance after the pandemic prevented the scheduled repairs to China.

An official told a news conference that the prefecture was being discussed with the national government on how to handle large numbers of positive ship infections.

He added that there was no change in plans to send negative tests to their home countries soon.

The cluster of board vessel infections is coming as hospitals run out of beds in some parts of Japan, where the national tally of virus cases has risen above 13,000. About 350 people were killed. Nagasaki, excluding ship numbers, saw a relatively low number of 17 infections and one death.

Of the infected on board the Costa Atlantica, only one staff member was admitted to the hospital, while the others remained on board, showing little or no symptoms.

Nagasaki authorities quarantined the oncoming vehicle, and instructed its staff not to venture beyond the seizure except during hospital visits.

But prefecture officials said last week that some of the crew had left without their knowledge, and sought detailed information on their movements.

The cruise ship infection follows a similar incident earlier this year, when more than 700 passengers and crew tested positive for the virus at the Diamond Princess cruise liner docked in Yokohama. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Ros Russell)