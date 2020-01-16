Nearly 200 people fell ill with a stomach virus after visiting Yosemite

FRESNO, California – NOTE: The video above is from an earlier version of this story.

Hundreds of people fell ill after visiting Yosemite National Park, the park said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the release, approximately 170 employees and visitors said they suffered from gastrointestinal illness after spending time in the Yosemite Valley. Most of them were on and around the first week of this month.

Two of them have been confirmed to be cases of norovirus, and the others have symptoms compatible with the virus, the statement said.

The park says the number of reported cases has decreased.

ABC30 previously reported at least 12 confirmed cases of stomach disease among park visitors and staff.

The park has published the following information about the virus:

Norovirus is very easily spread, especially by direct contact with an infected person, by touching a surface or object contaminated with norovirus, or by eating food or drink contaminated by norovirus. Symptoms of norovirus usually begin 12 to 48 hours after exposure.

An individual can help prevent the transmission of norovirus by the following actions:

o Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol may be used.

o Avoid sharing food or drink with other people, especially when you are sick or sick.

o In case of illness, stay hydrated and contact your healthcare professional if you have any concerns. Please limit your interaction with other people as much as possible to avoid further spread.

