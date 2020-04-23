Nearly 90 percent of Coronavirus patients use ventilators in the largest healthcare system in New York, studies show

Nearly 90 percent of coronavirus patients placed on ventilators between March 1 and April 4 at the hospital in Northwell Health, the largest health system in New York, are reported to have died, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

Among those who use a ventilator, their death rate over 65 is 97.2 percent and 76.4 percent for those aged between 18 and 65, the report shows.

The study, conducted by researchers at Northwell Health COVID-19 Research Consortium and Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, looked at 5,700 COVID-19 patients treated at 12 hospitals at Northwell Health between March 1 and April 4.

“New York has been at the center of this epidemic. Doctors, scientists, statisticians and laboratory professionals work tirelessly to provide the best care and comfort to thousands of COVID-19 patients at our Northwell hospital,” said Karina W. Davidson, professor and deputy senior president at the Feinstein Institute. “Through our consortium, we will share clinical and scientific insights as we develop ways to treat and treat COVID-19 patients.”

The latest study is believed to be “the first major case series of patients treated in a hospital with COVID-19 confirmed in the US,” the report said. Northwell Health serves nearly 11 million people in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County.

“Dr. Davidson and the Northwell Consortium research team provided important initial insights into the frontline response to the COVID-19 outbreak in New York,” said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and chief executive officer of the Feinstein Institutes. “These observational studies and the results of other randomized clinical trials from Feinstein Institutes will improve the care for others who face the Covid outbreak.”

The majority of patients in this study were male and the average age of all patients was 63 years. Mortality rates are higher for male patients than female patients at every 10-year age interval for adults.

One third of all patients (1,734) reported experiencing fever, 986 had high respiratory rates and 1,584 patients received additional oxygen. Patients are reported to have been discharged on average after about four days.

Of the 2,634 patients who were discharged or died at the end of the study, “14.2% were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), 12.2% received invasive mechanical ventilation, 3.2% were treated with kidney replacement therapy, and 21% died,” the study noted, while 88.1 percent of patients taking a ventilator died.

“The mortality rate for those aged 18 to 65 years and older than 65 who did not receive mechanical ventilation was 19.8% and 26.6%, respectively. There were no deaths in the age group under 18,” the report said .

Of the patients who were discharged or had died, 16.6 percent were younger than 50 years. For both patients who were discharged and those who died, the percentage of patients treated in the ICU or placed on a ventilator was higher in the age group 18 to 65 years compared to the age group older than 65 years. research shows.

The most common comorbidities among patients in the study reported were hypertension (about 56 percent of patients), obesity (42 percent), and diabetes (34 percent).

“Of patients who die, those who have diabetes are more likely to receive invasive mechanical ventilation or care in the ICU compared to those who don’t have diabetes.

“Of the patients who died, those with hypertension tended to receive mechanical ventilation or invasive care in the ICU compared to those without hypertension. The percentage of patients who experienced acute kidney injury was increased in the subgroup with diabetes compared with a subgroup without these conditions,” the study explains.

There were 3066 patients who remained hospitalized at the end of the study, while 2.2 percent of patients were readmitted during the study period. For patients who were discharged, the rate of admission and the percentage of patients returned to the facility (such as nursing homes or rehabilitation), rather than in their homes, increased in the older age groups.

About 98 percent of patients in this study tested positive for the virus on the first test, while 1.9 percent tested negative on the first test and positive on the retest. The rate of coinfection with other respiratory viruses for those tested was 2.1 percent, the study shows.

A health care worker outside Elmhurst Hospital Center during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 20, 2020 in New York City.

Getty Images

New York, the worst-hit country, reported more than 262,200 confirmed cases on Thursday. The country has recently shown signs of a slowing outbreak, with the number of new cases continuing to decline.

On Sunday, the number of one-day hospitalizations, intubation and deaths was reported to have decreased throughout the state from the previous day. The number of new cases in the state fell for six consecutive days between April 14 and April 20, according to figures from the New York State Department of Health.

“We are at a deep moment in this crisis where we have finally crossed the top of the curve, but if we make a bad move now it will make us retreat,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told a press conference on Wednesday. “We are starting to make plans on how to reopen our economy and start returning to a new normal, but in the meantime we must ensure that our health care system and our hospitals have been very important in fighting this virus.” the support they need. “

The new corona virus, which was first reported in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 2.6 million people, including more than 843,900 in the US, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University. The graph below, provided by Statista, illustrates the spread of COVID-19 throughout the US.

This infographic shows the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed around the US on April 23.

Statista

COVID-19 case data are from Johns Hopkins University unless otherwise stated.

