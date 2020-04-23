Home » Featured » Nearly 90 percent of Coronavirus patients use ventilators in the largest healthcare system in New York, studies show
Byjermainehoffman on April 23, 2020
Nearly 90 percent of coronavirus patients placed on ventilators between March 1 and April 4 at the hospital in Northwell Health, the largest health system in New York, are reported to have died, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

Among those who use a ventilator, their death rate over 65 is 97.2 percent and 76.4 percent for those aged between 18 and 65, the report shows.

The study, conducted by researchers at Northwell Health COVID-19 Research Consortium and Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, looked at 5,700 COVID-19 patients treated at 12 hospitals at Northwell Health between March 1 and April 4.

“New York has been at the center of this epidemic. Doctors, scientists, statisticians and laboratory professionals work tirelessly to provide the best care and comfort to thousands of COVID-19 patients at our Northwell hospital,” said Karina W. Davidson, professor and deputy senior president at the Feinstein Institute. “Through our consortium, we will share clinical and scientific insights as we develop ways to treat and treat COVID-19 patients.”

The latest study is believed to be “the first major case series of patients treated in a hospital with COVID-19 confirmed in the US,” the report said. Northwell Health serves nearly 11 million people in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County.

“Dr. Davidson and the Northwell Consortium research team provided important initial insights into the frontline response to the COVID-19 outbreak in New York,” said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and chief executive officer of the Feinstein Institutes. “These observational studies and the results of other randomized clinical trials from Feinstein Institutes will improve the care for others who face the Covid outbreak.”

The majority of patients in this study were male and the average age of all patients was 63 years. Mortality rates are higher for male patients than female patients at every 10-year age interval for adults.

One third of all patients (1,734) reported experiencing fever, 986 had high respiratory rates and 1,584 patients received additional oxygen. Patients are reported to have been discharged on average after about four days.

Of the 2,634 patients who were discharged or died at the end of the study, “14.2% were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), 12.2% received invasive mechanical ventilation, 3.2% were treated with kidney replacement therapy, and 21% died,” the study noted, while 88.1 percent of patients taking a ventilator died.

“The mortality rate for those aged 18 to 65 years and older than 65 who did not receive mechanical ventilation was 19.8% and 26.6%, respectively. There were no deaths in the age group under 18,” the report said .

Of the patients who were discharged or had died, 16.6 percent were younger than 50 years. For both patients who were discharged and those who died, the percentage of patients treated in the ICU or placed on a ventilator was higher in the age group 18 to 65 years compared to the age group older than 65 years. research shows.

The most common comorbidities among patients in the study reported were hypertension (about 56 percent of patients), obesity (42 percent), and diabetes (34 percent).

“Of patients who die, those who have diabetes are more likely to receive invasive mechanical ventilation or care in the ICU compared to those who don’t have diabetes.

