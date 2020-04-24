Nearly a third of Americans believe the coronavirus vaccine exists and will be arrested, poll finds – News – The Palm Beach Post

Nearly a third of Americans believe the vaccine already exists to prevent coronavirus infections, but it is not publicly available, while nearly half believed the COVID-19 virus was created in a laboratory.

With a coronavirus pandemic close to 50,000 deaths in the United States – about half don’t even believe this figure – new data say many Americans hold false information about the virus. It shows their distrust of the institutions as citizens are asked to trust the government, health care and other leaders in the midst of the outbreak.

Twenty-nine percent said it is likely or absolutely true that a vaccine against coronavirus infection exists and will be arrested, according to the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape project with the USA TODAY. An even higher percentage, 32%, said they thought treatment to cure coronavirus infection existed, but it was discontinued. About 7 in 10 Americans said these statements were false.

“Seeing about a third of people give some level of‘ yes, it can be true, ’which was pretty shocking to me,” said Robert Griffin, research director of the Democracy Fund Voters Research Group. “It’s a pretty dark way of thinking that hovers around the audience. There’s mistrust in society, a lack of elite trust.”

He added: “You could see to some extent how it could suggest some confusing action in the society of many different actors if people really stick to this idea.”

The Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape Project, along with the United States TODAY, is an extensive study of American voters. Throughout the 2020 election period, researchers aim to conduct 500,000 interviews with politicians and presidential candidates.

The latest survey – a sample of more than 6,300 Americans, taken from 2 to 8. April – came because most of the country was approaching months of ordering at home and before anti-quarantine protests began to appear in state capitals. The margin of error for the results is 2.2 percentage points. The project aims to track coronavirus misinformation responses over time.

“There are different battlefields in a public health crisis like this,” Griffin said, pointing to logistics on the ground and unexpected problems. “But the other thing is just how to convince people of the truth about many things.”

The views on the existence of the vaccine are virtually the same among Democrats and Republicans.

No vaccines or treatments have been approved for COVID-19. Seattle volunteers who were shot in the first trial of a possible coronavirus vaccine are now getting a second picture – an indicator of the early progress of the study well. But health experts have noted that the vaccine may be 12 to 18 months away, and even this schedule can be ambitious.

Regarding treatment, Trump has repeatedly mentioned the potential of hydroxychloroquine to treat the virus. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Arts, has said its effectiveness is not convincing.

According to the study, 44% of Americans believed that the coronavirus was probably created in a laboratory, while 56% said this is likely or really true. Fifty percent of Republicans who responded to the survey said they believe the coronavirus was born in a laboratory, compared to 37 percent of Democrats who said they believed it.

“The keyword out there is‘ created, ’” Griffin said. “The question points toward intent.”

The World Health Organization said this week that there is no evidence for the idea that the coronavirus was created in a laboratory and that “it is probable, probable that the virus is of animal origin.”

President Donald Trump, who has condemned the WHO and promised to raise funding, said the United States is investigating whether the new coronavirus has spread to spread after the accident at China’s high-security medical laboratory in Wuhan.

Forty-eight percent of Americans said the United States is “hiding” the number of coronavirus deaths – a feeling more common among Democrats. More than half of Democrats, 55%, said it is likely or absolutely true that the number of deaths is hidden, while 38% of Republicans said it probably is.

Despite research findings that show distrust, the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape Project has found that the public generally adheres to social distances recommended by experts.

Eighty-five percent of Americans said they haven’t left their home in a long time, up 9 percentage points from 72 percent two weeks earlier.

“All of this may not be conspiracy thinking,” Griffin said of the study’s misinformation. “Some of it may be purely misunderstandings or things people don’t yet know about, lack of education.”

Other new research findings include:

35% of Americans said they believe the coronavirus is likely or absolutely “exaggerated” for political purposes. Forty-four percent of Republicans said they believed this, 26 percent of Democrats said.

39% said it is absolutely or probably true that people aged 30 or younger are more likely to contract the virus. This view is most common among people 44 years of age or younger. Although young people have a much better ability to recover from the disease, they can become infected as well.

36% said the coronavirus is no more dangerous than seasonal flu in those under 30 years of age. This view is most common among people 44 years of age or younger.

Joey Garrison