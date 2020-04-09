Nearly All Personal Protective Stocks in Federal Protective Equipment Have Worn Out, New Documents Show – News – The Palm Beach Post

Ninety percent of the federal personal protective equipment stock was depleted when the Department of Health and Human Services performed “final shipments” of N95 respirators, surgical and face masks, face shields, bathrobes, and gloves, according to new documents released by the House on Wednesday. The supervisory Committee

The remaining 10% of the stock, HHS said, would be reserved for federal workers and not sent to states.

Documents showing the distribution of personal protective equipment to the state and local government since April 6 show that only 11.7 million N95 respirators and 7920 respirators have been distributed – both small parts of the estimated number of protective equipment. needed for front-line medical workers.

HHS confirmed at the Associated Press on Wednesday that the remaining equipment in the federal warehouse was running.

President Donald Trump and his administration have demanded that stocks of respirators and personal protective equipment be adequate to fight the virus.

“We were over a warehouse where the cabinet was bare and where the testing system was broken and old. And we remodeled it,” Trump said Tuesday with an information from the coronavir task force.

After executives warned of a lack of respirators and personal protective equipment, the Trump administration placed its first order under the Defense Equipment Act on Wednesday, forcing General Motors to supply 30,000 fans by August. The federal government will reimburse General Motors for the order of $ 490 million.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence said the first round of freshly manufactured respirators from General Electric and Hamilton Medical arrived at the national warehouse and that the federal government will continue to add newly manufactured resources. He also said extra breathing equipment had been distributed on Wednesday.

The committee also said that the private sector decided to split procurement instead of the federal government.

“The federal government is not taking control of supplies that flew in the U.S. in the‘ Air Air project ’or urging private-sector suppliers to send supplies to certain hospitals with urgent needs,” the committee noted.

Carolyn Maloney, North America, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, rejected the Trump administration from deliveries to supply distribution.

“Now that the national stockpile has been emptied of critical equipment, it seems the administration is leaving states to defend themselves, to acquire an open market for these scarce supplies, and to compete with each other and with federal agencies in a chaotic, free – to all bidding war,” he said.

Participants: Jeanine Santucci and John Fritze, USA TODAY, and Phoebe Wall Howard, Detroit Free Press