Nearly Half of Latin Voters Agree to Donald Trump Coronavirus Response, Poll Finds

About 45 percent of Latinos approve of the way President Donald Trump handles the coronavirus pandemic, a new poll shows.

The poll also found that 47 percent said Trump provided clear and useful information. At the same time, it was also found that 85 percent of Latinos said they trusted their local officials to help them understand how to protect themselves during the crisis.

But when asked to agree with one of the two blaming statements, 69 percent agreed that Trump ignored early warning signs of coronavirus, hurting thousands of Americans because of his delay and incomplete response, while 31 percent said there was nothing he could do. to prevent the plague and he is not to blame.

The poll, conducted April 12 by polling company Latino Decree and commissioned by Somos Community Healthcare founder Henry Muñoz, former finance chief for the Democratic Party, surveyed 1,200 Latin voters.

Apart from confidence in the president’s coronavirus communication, the poll also found that 59 percent of Latinos said they would likely elect former Vice-President Joe Biden in November, compared with 22 percent who said they would vote for Trump.

Steve Cortes, a spokesman for America First PAC, who supports the president, told Newsweek that the Latin approval figure has surprised skeptics for years, especially on the economy. “A large part of the viral story is the economic recovery that is needed, and I’m sure Hispanics continue to view Trump as an effective leader for entrepreneurs and small businesses.”

“Donald Trump is doing very well among Latin voters and that is making Democrats very worried,” Trump campaign spokesman Ali Pardo told Newsweek.

The mixed number does make Democrats worry. The poll illustrates the fear that Democrats share with the public and individuals who try because they might not be able to turn Latin voters away from the president and his message, perhaps because he can broadcast his message through extensive cable news coverage, the poll said.

“Democrats need more than that,” Latino founder and poll maker Dec Mattretret said about briefing television briefings, which were only conducted by Trump and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo consistently. “Pelosi, Schumer and Biden can have a daily press conference about what they do and how they defend Latin, which is hard to come by.”

President Donald Trump spoke during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force at the White House on April 22, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images / Getty

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) told Newsweek that they understood the president’s advantage in cable news, but said the priority was to place a replacement on local television media and radio broadcasts in battlefield states to send messages to colored communities, which had been influenced by disproportionate by Covid -19.

“Trying to define Trump and his failure and how it affects them is an important relationship as we move forward,” DNC spokesman Xochitl Hinojosa said.

Addisu Demissie, former campaign manager for Senator Cory Booker and California Governor Gavin Newsom, said the poll was not as disturbing for Democrats as it appeared, arguing that Biden was in a difficult spot because if he was not careful he might say something that a East coast governors like Cuomo disagree, but that is in line with what Newsom is pushing, for example.

“Trump will always win MSNBC, CNN and Fox News, but he will not necessarily win the evening news on your local TV or radio station,” he told Newsweek, remembering that Biden told a local Pittsburgh television station last week that he would take Michelle Obama as his vice president “immediately.”

“You know, who hasn’t seen it?” Said Demissie. “A lot of people watch CNN. You know who did it? People in Pennsylvania.”

California representative Tony Cardenas told Newsweek that the poll showed Latinos’ trust in their community leaders.

“I think the poll accurately shows that local leaders do a better job than the president following science, listening to medical advisers, and doing work in the field,” he said. “We as Democrats fight tooth and nail for small employers, people who are laid off and get $ 1,200 checks. I dare every Republican or Donald Trump say that they struggle to check $ 1,200 to get out.”

But if Democrats want credit to fight for society and provide solutions to the crisis, Hector Sanchez Barba, head of the Latino Mi Familia Vota advocacy organization, said they must do a better job of spreading the message widely in the media to make people aware of what he is call Trump’s pandemic response “shocking”.

“It is very important that Democrats, Vice-President Biden, and Congress Leadership highlight this failure and provide a Latin solution,” he said. “Two-thirds of Latinos lose their jobs or face economic difficulties. Democrats must share their plans to help this community in English and Spanish, online and on television.”