Seventy-one percent of single Democrats say they are highly unlikely to consider dating Republican Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, a new survey found.

The Pew Research Center study revealed that widening partisan divisions in the country had been integrated with American dating habits, with 45 percent of Democrats or left-leaning voters stating that they “certainly would not” pursue relations with Trump voters. That share more than doubled 19 percent of Republicans or right-leaning respondents who said they “certainly wouldn’t” date someone who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. And based purely on the party line, 43 percent of Democrats said they would not be possible date anyone who is a Republican, compared to only 24 percent of Republicans who say the same thing with their liberal counterparts.

The Pew survey conducted in layers of nearly 5,000 American “single and appearance” people showed that members of both sides were more likely to romantically remove someone who voted for Trump or Clinton in 2016 than someone who was only identified as a member of the opposing party. Only 4 percent of Democrats who voted for Democrats admitted that they had previously dated Trump voters, and only 4 percent of Republican voters admitted the same thing about dating Clinton voters.

Only a fraction of three-quarters (74 percent) of voters who favor the GOP say they will consider dating a Democrat or they already have in the past. But that share fell to 51 percent when the question was changed to whether they would enter into relations with someone who voted for Clinton in the last presidential election.

Previous surveys of American voters conducted during the Trump era have shown that political differences have influenced people’s views on a very personal level. Seventy-five percent of Democrats surveyed last September said Republicans were more “closed” than fellow Democratic voters, while two-thirds of Republicans said Democrats were “not patriotic.” In terms of perceived ethical and moral perceptions, a majority of 55 percent of Republicans say Democrats are “immoral.”

More than twice as many Republicans in the Pew survey last year described Democrats as “lazy,” and 38 percent of Democrats called their GOP counterparts “unintelligent.”

The Pew polarized dating survey found that only 28 percent of Americans inclined to Democrats would even consider dating Trump voters, with only eight percent of people saying they “definitely” would. But in a strange political round, 13 percent of Democrats said they would not even consider establishing relations with those who voted for Clinton. Only 5 percent of respondents who tend to be conservative say the same thing about the 2016 Trump voters.

Non-white Democrat data were found far more likely than whites to say they would not be in a relationship with a Republican or someone who voted for Trump in 2016.

