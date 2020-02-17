[neasden-‘illegal-rave’-dwell:-police-shut-down-party-as-‘officers-attacked’-and-vehicles-vandalised]

Hundreds of youths attended an “illegal rave” in Neasden , ensuing in a major law enforcement reaction overight.

Dozens of officers rushed to a making on North Round Highway, around its junction with Waterloo Street, at close to 10.30pm on Saturday (February 15) to reviews of an unlicensed audio event.

A person witness advised MyLondon officers were being violently attacked as they attempted to disperse the team, which was believed to be in its hundreds.

An officer was reportedly punched in the experience, when glass bottles have been also allegedly thrown.

Illustrations or photos display the trashed inside of of the building, which was reportedly freshly refurbished. Graffiti can be found on the walls, when bottles of alcohol and discarded laughing gas canisters are obvious on the flooring.

“A quantity of law enforcement officers ended up strike and I know 1 was surrounded and received a minimal hand personal injury,” the witness reported.

The Metropolitan Police verified a range of arrests have been produced, despite the fact that further more aspects have not nevertheless been provided.

North Round Street was cordoned off right up until close to 5am due to the incident.

