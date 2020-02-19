[nebraska-announces-kickoff-time,-tv-information-for-husker-spring-game]

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING... WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 15 KT WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KT EXPECTED. WHERE...THE LONG ISLAND SOUND, NEW YORK HARBOR, PECONIC AND GARDINERS BAYS, AND SOUTH SHORE BAYS FROM JONES INLET THROUGH SHINNECOCK BAY. WHEN...UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING. IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... INEXPERIENCED MARINERS, ESPECIALLY THOSE OPERATING SMALLER VESSELS, SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&