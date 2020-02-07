Nebraska plans to cut off No. 17 Iowa

Nebraska (7-15, 2-9) vs. No. 17 Iowa (16-7, 7-5)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Iowa wants Nebraska to suffer the fifth consecutive defeat against high-ranking opponents. Nebraska’s last win against a senior opponent was then No. 21 Maryland Terrapins 69-61 on March 14, 2019. Iowa lost 104-68 to Purdue on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Iowas Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener have together achieved 58 percent of the team’s scores this season, including 61 percent of all Hawkeyes points in the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: In the last five games, Cam Mack has scored or assisted 43 percent of all field goals in Nebraska. The second guard has 23 field goals and 31 assists in these games.

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska is 0-9 if less than 68 points are scored and 7-6 if at least 68 points are scored.

PERFECT WHEN: Iowa is a 14-0 win if its defense defends opponents with a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or less. The Hawkeyes are 2-7 if they allow opponents to shoot better.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: The Iowa offense scored 78.4 points per game this season and the Hawkeyes ranked 29th nationwide. The Nebraska defense awarded opponents 75.4 points per game (rank 280).

