nebraska-stroll-on-kicker-waldoch-no-extended-with-husker-software

Kicker Matt Waldoch, who walked on to Nebraska’s football team previous tumble and built more subject targets than any other Husker past year, has still left the football plan, The World-Herald figured out Thursday.

Waldoch’s name is no for a longer time a portion of NU’s 2020 football roster. Waldoch did not right away return a message to the Planet-Herald trying to get remark but a source acquainted with the scenario stated Waldoch will pursue club soccer in its place.

Waldoch walked on to the Husker soccer workforce — from the UNL men’s soccer club — final semester and made 4 discipline targets. He continues to be a part of the club soccer group.

Along with the departure of scholarship kicker Barret Pickering, NU is now down to 3 kickers headed into 2020: Iowa Western transfer Chase Contreraz, Kearney redshirt freshman Gabe Heins and incoming freshman Tyler Crawford.

Of the 6 gamers who attempted subject targets last period for Nebraska, only one — Lane McCallum, who won the Northwestern sport — continues to be on the roster, and he is envisioned to play only protection this period. Pickering and Waldoch still left, Dylan Jorgensen entered the transfer portal, and Isaac Armstrong and Harrison Martin graduated.