neck-deep-announce-big-september-united-kingdom-tour

Neck Deep have introduced facts of a Uk tour for this September.

The Welsh band will tour in aid of their forthcoming new album ‘All Distortions Are Intentional’, which will be the abide by-up to 2017’s ‘The Peace and the Panic’.

With the new LP set to arrive on July 24, Neck Deep have today (March four) verified information of a United kingdom tour for September.

It’ll contain two sets of dates in Manchester and Glasgow, ahead of an arena present in Cardiff. The tour ends with a substantial day at London’s Alexandra Palace on September 19.

Speaking about the tour in a assertion, Neck Deep mentioned they ended up “incredibly excited (and nervous) to be taking part in these significant and prestigious venues!”

“When we started out this band, we under no circumstances even dreamed of actively playing at destinations like Alexandra Palace and Victoria Warehouse, so to headline them feels surreal. Not that we have at any time felt the have to have to demonstrate ourselves to anybody, but coming back again with an album we are all very very pleased of and self-assured in, we felt we needed to participate in rooms that reflect that.

“We had these venues in brain when we have been writing this file, so, now is the time to do it.”

Test out particulars of Neck Deep’s forthcoming British isles tour under.

September



12 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester



13 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester



15 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow



16 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow



18 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff



19 – Alexandra Palace, London

Tickets for Neck Deep’s newly declared tour go on sale on Friday, March 20 at 9AM. A pre-sale will start on March 18 at 10AM — you can discover out additional particulars about that in this article.